Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,036,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,092,000 after buying an additional 135,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock opened at $244.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.18. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.