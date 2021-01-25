Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $9.75 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,680 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.05% of ONEOK worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 106.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

