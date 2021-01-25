Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $9.97 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,105 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after buying an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $15,431,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 267.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,073,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 781,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $12,773,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 196.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

