Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $166.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $174.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day moving average of $139.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

