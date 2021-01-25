Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 168.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,628 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.53% of Cytokinetics worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 152,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 40,271 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $11,547,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,997 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.