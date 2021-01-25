Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Position in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,170 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EIDX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

EIDX opened at $128.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $132.54.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,225 shares in the company, valued at $23,552,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franco Valle sold 1,747 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.45, for a total transaction of $219,161.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,521. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

