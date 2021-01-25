Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $7.99 Million Investment in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 368,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.95% of Sutro Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,704.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $345,501 over the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $28.09.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

