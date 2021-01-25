Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $8.88 Million Investment in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 716,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.34% of CI Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

CIXX has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.