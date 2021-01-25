Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $9.33 Million Investment in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 987,610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.70% of Endurance International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.72 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $39,498.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

