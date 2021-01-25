Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $496.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.50. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $530.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.38.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

