Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 114,907 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 179.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,907 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.89% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,206,000 after purchasing an additional 185,216 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 686.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $957.17 million, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

