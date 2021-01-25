Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 16,533 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,913 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,356 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 792,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,644,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,917,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,724,000 after acquiring an additional 66,246 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB began coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

