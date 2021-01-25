Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 19,062 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8,388.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $126.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $129.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,008 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,063.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

