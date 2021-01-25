Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 1,964 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,761,000 after acquiring an additional 432,182 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,360,000 after acquiring an additional 266,104 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

