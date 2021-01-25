Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 2,841 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,595,000 after purchasing an additional 342,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,135,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS stock opened at $129.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of -717.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.19 and a 200-day moving average of $142.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

