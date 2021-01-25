Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 32,253 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,403,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,963,000 after buying an additional 112,849 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after acquiring an additional 447,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $106.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

