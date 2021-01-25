Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 57,097 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,097 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.