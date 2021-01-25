Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of NortonLifeLock worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 541.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

