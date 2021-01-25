Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of NortonLifeLock worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 541.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.
Several research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
