Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

