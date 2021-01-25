Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.05% of Restaurant Brands International worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on QSR. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,702.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

