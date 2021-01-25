Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $419.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

