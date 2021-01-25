Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 882.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 723,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 559,260 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 787,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 461,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

