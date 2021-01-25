Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,196 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.21% of MorphoSys worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $29.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. MorphoSys AG has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.96 and a beta of 1.03.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

