Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,618 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.35% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AGIO stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

