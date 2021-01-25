Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,274 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.54% of Personalis worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Personalis by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Personalis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,721 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

