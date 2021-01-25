Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,219 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,554.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,677,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

CAT stock opened at $191.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

