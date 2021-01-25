Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after acquiring an additional 535,808 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after acquiring an additional 95,150 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,769,000 after acquiring an additional 84,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $217.58 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.48 and its 200 day moving average is $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

