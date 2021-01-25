Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after buying an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,149,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.09. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

