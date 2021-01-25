Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 15,305 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 1.23% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $16.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $786.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

