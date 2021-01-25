Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 21,395 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,395 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.35% of IGM Biosciences worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $94.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $110,929.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,040.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,933 shares of company stock worth $396,650. 79.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

