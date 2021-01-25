Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 3,000 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.53.

EPAM stock opened at $359.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.52 and its 200-day moving average is $321.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $369.51.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

