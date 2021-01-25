Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 42,921 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,921 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Allakos worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $132.33 on Monday. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $157.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.