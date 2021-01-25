Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 4,425 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fastenal by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Fastenal by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

