Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $10.15 Million Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.12% of Inphi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Inphi by 2,580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after buying an additional 1,712,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,668,000 after purchasing an additional 698,053 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Inphi by 690.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 463,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Inphi by 319.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after buying an additional 274,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 924.3% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 245,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after buying an additional 221,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPHI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

Inphi stock opened at $175.45 on Monday. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.59 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

