Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $9.04 Million Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 245,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.28% of HMS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMSY. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HMS by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in HMS by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HMS alerts:

HMSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

HMS stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.