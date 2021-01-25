Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 621,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 1.06% of Front Yard Residential as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RESI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RESI stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $953.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.58. Front Yard Residential Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.77). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

