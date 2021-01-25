Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Canfor from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of CFPZF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050. Canfor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $19.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

