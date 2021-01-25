Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Sells $40,708.92 in Stock

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Brad E. Herr sold 48,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,708.92.

CBDS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 889,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,779. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

