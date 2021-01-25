Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark set a C$35.00 price objective on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.59.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED stock traded down C$1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$41.83. 809,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,701. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$12.96 and a 52-week high of C$44.60. The stock has a market cap of C$15.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.47.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$31,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total value of C$1,137,777.01.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.