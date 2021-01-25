Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $22.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $23.33.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.97.

BIIB stock opened at $269.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.55. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

