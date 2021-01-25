Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.52

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 16339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

