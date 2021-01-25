Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,354 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.90. 3,230,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,145. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.41. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

