Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,160 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 103.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,443,000 after acquiring an additional 86,724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after acquiring an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,614,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

