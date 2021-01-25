Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.79. 3,001,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.