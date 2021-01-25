Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 432,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 101,092 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,077. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

