Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 754.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,245 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

