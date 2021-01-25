Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,013 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.74.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $464.79. 1,187,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $470.00. The stock has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.05 and its 200 day moving average is $374.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.