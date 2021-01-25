Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 12,098 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 132.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after acquiring an additional 456,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after acquiring an additional 251,293 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 664,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,813,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.16. The company had a trading volume of 732,556 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.75. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

