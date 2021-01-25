Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $2.48 on Monday, hitting $203.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,707,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.87.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

