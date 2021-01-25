Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,139 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 210,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 955,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

